New ‘Welcome to Tallaght’ signage design gets underway

Design and installation of new “Welcome to Tallaght” signage is set to get underway next year.

The council are seeking to commission a strategy for new signage across the Tallaght area, with a design team set to be appointed in early 2026.

This will also include “gateway” signage at all major entry points to Tallaght, according to one of South Dublin County Council’s senior engineers, John Hegarty.

Mr Hegarty was responding to a motion from Cllr Dean Donnolly (Ind) calling for a “welcome to Tallaght sign/monument to be erected on the Tallaght bypass just of the roundabout beside the quarry”, i.e. the Glenview Roundabout on the N81.

“Just after the roundabout we have three standing stones, a subtle reminder of our area’s heritage,” Cllr Donnolly said during the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 28.

“I’d like to propose we enhance this space with something distinctive, something new and unique… something that welcomes visitors, instills pride in the residents and serves as a symbol of community,” he added.

The motion received support from other councillors, as a means to boost recognition and tourism in the area.

“We’re asking for this sign for years and years,” committee chair Cllr Louise Dunne (SF) said.

“We’ve got a big, um, structure on the roundabout now, some people are impressed with it, some people aren’t but we want our Welcome to Tallaght sign,” she said, referring to the controversial new sculpture installed in October on the Glenview roundabout.

In the written response to Cllr Donnolly’s motion, Mr Hegarty said that the council’s planning and transport department were seeking to “commission a holistic Strategy and Pilot for the installation of Urban Wayfinding and Interpretive Signage in Tallaght Town Centre and Village”.

“It is hoped to appoint a Design Team in Q1 2026 and a Manufacture and Installation Team in Q3/Q4 2026.”

He said this strategy and pilot would include plans for Gateway or ‘Welcome’ signage and that the “location for such will be informed by a review of policy and guidance on traffic and wayfinding signs; a review of relevant case studies; and research and analysis regarding Tallaght’s urban structure, movement patterns, areas of activity, heritage features and wayfinding patterns.”

Speaking to councillors in the chamber he also noted that locations would be examined for welcome signage at all major entry points for Tallaght, not just at the location mentioned by Cllr Donnolly.

Cllr Dunne noted that while the response was welcome it was “a bit wordy”.

She also noted that there already had been considerable discussion around welcome signage for Tallaght and questioned why a further strategy was now being commissioned.

“I’m just quite concerned that we have to employ or contract a consultant in relation to this when all it is we are looking for is signs, do we not have someone within the department who can design and pick out a good sturdy sign?”

