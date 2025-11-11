‘Joe Williams Bridge’ signage honours the late historian

The new Joe Williams signage has gone on the blue bridge

SIGNAGE has gone up to mark the Blue Bridge linking the N7 and Monastery Road as the ‘Joe Williams Bridge’ in honour of the late historian and author.

In 2021, following much support for the initiative, South Dublin County Council agreed to name it the Joe Williams Bridge/Droichead Joe Williams.

“I’m delighted that SDCC has erected signage to officially name the Blue Bridge to Red Cow as the Joe Williams Bridge. I have been lobbying and campaigning for this for a long time and delighted that it has happened,” said Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind).

“Only for Joe Williams we wouldn’t have as much of our history recorded. He left a rich legacy in the Joe Williams archive and the naming of the bridge gives him the recognition he deserves”

Mr Willliams, who passed away in 2016, catalogued much of Clondalkin’s history, and was heavily involved in the preservation and restoration of many historical sites including Mount St Joseph and the Round Tower.

A Floraville resident, he was a founding member of the Clondalkin History Society and author of The Monastery of Mount St Joseph and St Mochua and The Round Tower.

Cllr Timmons added: “It gives the Williams family, local people, and the Joe Williams Archive Committee great pleasure to know that, following many representations, SDCC has acted.

For many years, Joe dedicated himself to local history, particularly of Clondalkin and its environs.

“He was a published author on the subject and a widely-acknowledged expert given his first-hand research of our heritage. He was pivotal in the Rally Round the Tower Committee in preserving our Round Tower and the procurement of the facility now known as The Round Tower Visitors’ Centre and Monastic Garden.”