Plans for more CCTV cameras at notorious illegal dumping hotspot

Plans have been proposed to reintroduce temporary CCTV cameras on a notorious illegal dumping hotspot in Jobstown.

South Dublin County Council said they had recently installed a temporary CCTV system on Kiltalown Lane to tackle illegal dumping in the area and were looking into adding more.

That’s according to the council’s senior executive Parks and Landscape officer Brendan Redmond, who was responding to a request from Cllr Dermot Richardson (Ind) for a clean up around Kiltalawn Lane at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 28.

“Kiltalown Lane was inspected and cleaned by Public Realm staff on October 25,” he said in a written reply to Cllr Richardson.

He also noted that after additional public lighting had been installed on the laneway, along with some boundary treatment to deter the repeated fly tipping incidents, “our colleagues in Waste Enforcement recently installed a temporary CCTV system at 3 locations on Kiltalown Lane”.

“The CCTV was installed in line with the LGMA’s Code of Practice. During the installation, three (3) incidences of dumping were recorded, and these are now the subject of enforcement actions,” he said.

“SDCC proposes to reintroduce temporary CCTV at further locations along Kiltalown Lane”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept