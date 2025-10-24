60 members of Sisk raise €215k for Focus Ireland

Sisk team participating to raise funds for Focus Ireland at their Citywest campus

More than 60 staff members from the Sisk Group of Companies and its supply chain partners have raised over €215,000 for Focus Ireland by taking part in the annual Shine a Light night event.

Participants slept outside on Friday night at Sisk headquarters in Citywest Business Campus to support the charity’s work in tackling homelessness across Ireland.

This was the company’s seventh year participating in Shine a Light and takes the money it has raised for Focus Ireland to over €600,000.

Each year, Focus Ireland – Shine a Light night sees people sleeping out of their homes, gardens or workplaces to raise vital funds for the fight against homelessness.

The campaign has raised millions of Euros for some of Ireland’s most vulnerable people since it was launched 13 years ago.

The most recent Department of Housing report revealed that a record new total of 16,058 people – including over 5,000 children (5,014) are now homeless across Ireland.

The situation is most acute in Dublin where almost 8,000 people (7,848) including 3,719 children are homeless and living in emergency accommodation.

Last year, Focus Ireland’s Family Homelessness Action Team (FHAT) supported 540 families to move into stable housing. This was a significant increase from 176 families in 2023.

Sisk Group of Companies includes Sensori Group, Vision Built and Origo. Its supply chain partners participating included, Techrete, Duggan Systems Sitemate, Hire2K and CJK.

Marcus Carne, Chief Commercial Officer, Sisk said: “We are extremely proud to have reached our ambitious target by raising over €215,000 for Focus Ireland.

‘The funds raised through Shine a Light go directly to where there is the greatest need each year, including food, education and accommodation for homeless people.

He added: “It was both a humbling and motivating experience to take part in Shine a Light night once again. Sleeping out for just one night gave us a small glimpse into the harsh reality that thousands of people in Ireland face.

‘We would like to thank all of our participants along with our supply chain partners, clients and everyone who donated to this brilliant cause.”