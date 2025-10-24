Food with passion: Homemade hearty Chicken Stock – A hero recipe for home cooking!

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

It might not win any beauty contests, but homemade chicken stock is the quiet powerhouse behind so many comforting dishes, from soul-soothing soups to rich risottos and hearty casseroles.

Once you’ve made your own, you’ll wonder how you ever settled for store-bought.

It’s incredibly easy to prepare, uses simple ingredients you likely already have, and the flavour payoff is unbeatable.

Plus, it freezes beautifully, making it perfect for batch cooking and always having a stash of golden goodness ready to elevate your meals.

Let’s dive into how to make this kitchen essential that will become your go-to base for countless recipes.

Ingredients:

One roast chicken carcass

2 carrots

1 onion

2 sticks of celery

Bunch of fresh thyme

Tablespoon of fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

Sea salt and cracked black pepper to season

1.5 litres of water

Method:

In a large cast iron casserole dish place the chicken carcass and cover with water.

Add all of the other ingredients – you don’t even need to peel the vegetables, just a rough chop and pop them in.

Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for about an hour with the lid on.

Strain through a strainer into a clean pot, discard all the vegetables and you have delicious home made stock for making homemade soup, casserole of risotto.

If freezing place into tubber ware, will keep for 3 months and take out the day before to defrost in the fridge.

Homemade chicken stock might not be glamorous, but it’s one of the most rewarding staples you can make in your kitchen.

With just a few humble ingredients and a bit of simmering time, you’ll end up with a rich, flavourful base that transforms everyday meals into something special.

Whether you’re whipping up a quick soup, layering flavour into a casserole, or crafting a creamy risotto, this stock has your back.

Make a big batch, freeze it in portions, and enjoy the satisfaction of cooking with something truly homemade and deliciously comforting!

I used mine to make in a risotto to show its value but it’s also great for soups and casseroles.

