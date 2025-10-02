60 residential units granted on Terenure Synagogue site

An artist impression of the residential units planned for the Synagogue site

An Comisiún Pleanala has granted planning permission for 60 residential units to be built on the site of the Terenure Synagogue.

The development will comprise two different types of housing units, with 23 units set to be one-bedroom and 37 to become two-bedroom.

The decision comes after an appeal was lodged in April by the Terenure Residents Association against the proposed development.

Granbrind Terenure Ltd had initially applied for 66 residential units to be built on the site a year ago and was initially granted as many in April prior to the appeal.

The Dublin Hebrew Congregation put the synagogue up for sale with an asking price of €7.5 million two years ago.

The DHC later clarified their decision to sell in a letter of consent submitted to Dublin City Council, citing a need to downsize.

Those who lodged the appeal wished to protect “a landmark site” that meant a lot to the Jewish community in the area, according to the Inspector’s Report.

However, ACP inspector Mary Kennelly noted that the building was “not a protected structure.”

The relocation of the bus shelter existing in front of the site has also been granted and the developer will liaise with the National Transport Authority in relation to the Bus Connects Templeogue/Rathfarnham to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.

Communal parking areas will be provided with electric charging points and all spaces serving individual residential units will be provided with ducting to facilitate the creation of future charging points.

Bicycle spaces shall also be provided within the site.

The famous building was designed by Irish architect Wilfrid Cantwell and features five stained-glass windows all in the shape of the Star of David on its front.

Those windows, alongside the Holocaust Memorial Stone, memorial plaques, lighting polished timber benches, doors to the ark and bimah will be removed from the site prior to demolition and reused elsewhere.

The place of worship was opened in 1953 and is the last remaining Orthodox synagogue in Dublin.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.