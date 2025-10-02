School safety works offered suggestions to improve them

An update has been provided on school zone safety works at St Ronan’s National School in Deansrath.

School safety works have been carried out across the county to ensure the welfare of children is prioritised.

Bollards and a ‘chicane’ designed via zig-zag road markings discourage motorists from overtaking outside the school grounds and a zebra crossing has been placed on the roadway in front of the school.

Councillors have raised concerns about the new works and offered suggestions to improve them and make the area as safe as intended.

Councillor William Carey highlighted that taking away some road space may be seen as negative and encouraged information to be spread on the project.

Cllr Carey said: “Maybe we need an education programme around the schools, for the parents in those schools, or in the area, or perhaps we come up with a better way of doing what we are trying to achieve here.”

The Clondalkin councillor noted his hesitation that other schools would be encouraged to follow in St Ronan’s footsteps and take these works on board if they cause so much confusion among road users.

Coloured dots will be painted in to provide a visual message that drivers are near a child-oriented space.

Road safety signs that highlight the children nearby are set to be put up to double down on the same message.

Cllr Ó Broin recommended an orange and white painting on the road, labelled ‘School Zone’ to mark the upcoming area as one to be passed through with care and caution.

Works are still ongoing, with reactions from the St. Ronan’s principal and parents from the board of management seen as ‘hugely positive.’

