First ever Disc Open hosted in Corkagh Park

At the The Dublin Open 2025 Disc Golf Championships in Corkagh Park Photo by Ben Ryan

CLONDALKIN’S Corkagh Park played host to a landmark sporting occasion at the weekend with ‘The Dublin Open 2025: The Masters’, being the first ever Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) sanctioned tournament held in the Republic of Ireland.

Organised by the newly formed Dublin Disc Golf Club (DDGC) and supported by Active South Dublin, the event coincided with the European Week of Sport, highlighting the value of community activity and the use of public parks to get people moving.

With record participation matching the largest disc golf events ever seen on the island, the tournament marked a major step forward for the sport.

Festivities began on Friday with the junior category which was sponsored by PDGA Europe and Latitude 64, who donated 50 official discs to help children and families learn the game.

On Saturday, the main event, ‘The Masters’ tournament, showcased a specially designed 18-hole championship layout, combining the existing 9-hole course with new holes and extended tees to cater for all divisions.

A field of 48 players travelled from Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland and the United States.

Despite a wet start, the sun returned for the awards ceremony, where winners included Bob van Rugge (MPO, Netherlands), Rich Newman (MA40, USA), Jonathan Workman (MA2, UK), Bronagh Murray (FA2, Northern Ireland), Oliver Doyle (MA4, Finland), and Sarah Breathnach (FA4, Republic of Ireland).

The professional players all competed for the prestigious green jacket.

The weekend concluded with the doubles charity event which was done in partnership with Andrew Gottworth, raising over €120 for the Irish OCD Foundation.

Building on this success, DDGC aims to make disc golf a lasting fixture in Dublin’s sporting calendar.

The organisation can be followed across social media platforms.

Follow @DublinDiscGolf for announcements and updates.