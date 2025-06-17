Search
6300 customers without power in Tallaght and Templeogue

Ellen GoughJune 17, 2025 6:56 pm

A power outage has left over 6000 customers on Dublin’s southside without electricity this Tuesday evening.

Faults at Templeogue and Whitestown, Tallaght have left 6306 ESB customers without power since 6pm, Tuesday, June 17.

According to the ESB Power check website, service is expected to restored by 7.15pm this evening.

“We apologise for the loss of supply.

‘We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” ESB said on their website.

 

