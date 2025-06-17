Search
Gardai seize 39 e-scooters during Day of Action
Some of the bikes seized by gardai. Photo An Garda Siochana

William O ConnorJune 17, 2025 10:25 pm

GARDAI seized 39 electric scooters suspected of being used in criminal activity during a Day of Action which involved 40 searches under warrant on Tuesday.

During the Day of Action, in an operation led by members attached to the Tallaght, Crumlin and Terenure Crime Units, assisted by members from Community Policing, Uniform, Armed Support Unit, Search teams and a Local authority Dog Warden conducted a total of 40 searches under warrant which began this morning at 7am

Theses searches resulted in the seizure of  39 electric Scooters, six quads, one surron electric scrambler, 14 electric bikes, five motorbikes, €10,000 in high value clothing, Cash worth €13,245,

cannabis worth €12,000, cocaine worth €2,000, tablets worth €125, 11 mobile phones, one chainsaw, knives, fireworks and six motorbike helmets.

Gardai say the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for examination and analysis and investigations are ongoing.

A statement released by Gardai on Tuesday evening said: “Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Functional Areas conducted a Day of Action today Tuesday 17th June, 20

targeting electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity.

“In December 2023, Operation Meacan commenced in the DMR South and is led by the Divisional Serious Crime Unit with support from the Community Engagement Unit and Community Policing Unit based in Tallaght, and the Divisional and Regional Roads Policing Units.

“The aim of Operation Meacan is to tackle the use of electric motorbikes which are being used for criminal activity including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) and other serious offences.

“During today’s Day of Action, in an operation led by members attached to the Tallaght, Crumlin and Terenure Crime Units, assisted by members from Community Policing, Uniform, Armed Support Unit, Search teams and a Local authority Dog Warden conducted a total of 40 searches under warrant which began this morning at 7am”.

