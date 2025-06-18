Old Bawn’s green area is under consideration for playground plans

South Dublin County Council will consider the establishment of play facilities in an Old Bawn green area where residents had set up an unofficial playground before.

The resident-built play space known locally as ‘red swing,’ was removed on March 28 and left the children “heartbroken,” according to a petition that Old Bawn Avenue residents set up on the same day.

Their pleas for the installation of a permanent playground was brought to the council at the last Tallaght area meeting by Cllr Niamh Whelan (SF), who found a positive response from the Council.

“I understand why the council had to take it down,” she said. “The residents are not looking for something huge but just for a safe, accessible gathering place for small kids of the area.”

The residents’ petition collected 429 signatures so far.

Following similar episodes in other local estates and an increasing demand for neighbourhood play spaces, the council is committed to deliver a new Play Policy for the county soon.

“We are analysing the current playground provision and identifying areas where there is a deficit of provision,” the council said in response to Cllr Whelan.

“The Policy will ensure we target areas where there is a need and a demand for play facilities. We will note your request for play facilities in the green near Old Bawn Avenue and ensure it gets consideration in any future playground construction programme.”

At the area meeting, a council officer said that 50 to 60 spots across the county were mapped over the last weeks, and that the map will show the walking distance of each spot from the nearest estate.

“We are also checking planning applications from the last 15 years to see what was included and provided in terms of play spaces.

“We are most of the way through [the Policy] with two staff working on it full-time. It is something the council consider important for children growing up in our county.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme