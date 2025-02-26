70-year-old may have to ‘move to Spain’ if Rent Pressure Zones are abolished

A 70-year-old might have to “move to Spain” if Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) are abolished, as her rent in West Dublin already takes two thirds of her income.

Eileen Farley, who lives in Lucan, has worked two jobs until last Christmas to be able to pay her rent.

At a current rate of €1477 per month for a three-bed house, her rent never increased more than 2pc per year thanks to the RPZs policy which might be replaced by “an alternative” as announced by the Taoiseach last weekend.

Eileen said her pension wouldn’t be enough to pay that, and that she doesn’t mind working at her age, but she had to give up one of the two jobs as “she couldn’t take it anymore.”

She is also taking care of a daughter who has mental health issues and is currently on disability allowance.

“The rule at the current rate of 2pc is the only thing between myself, my daughter, and homelessness,” she said after hearing the news, which left her very distressed and worried about her future.

“My landlord is very nice, but I would have no guarantee. It would affect so many aspects of my life.

“I would be reluctant to ask him to fix things that don’t work so that I don’t draw attention.”

Eileen has rented the property for 11 years, starting with a €1,250 per month rate which increased three years ago when the property was passed on to a different agent.

According to Eileen’s lease and research on her area, her rent could be increased up to €2,700 per month if there was no cap to rent prices.

“At that point, I wouldn’t really know what to do.

“Getting social housing could take years. Affordable rent schemes are not really “affordable”. My son lives in Spain, and I know rents are way cheaper there.

“Moving out of the country might be my only option, even when all my relations are in Ireland. This shouldn’t have to happen.”

Eileen was already priced out of Dublin City’s southside, where she is originally from.

“Even getting out of the city, it doesn’t get much cheaper.”

In the area where she lives, at the edge between Lucan and Adamstown, Eileen feels “secure” and “comfortable” and she said it’s a lovely, multicultural place.

“Talking to people around me, it just made me realise the Government don’t have a clue what it’s like for renters, for people who don’t have enough money.

“You feel like you’ve very little agency. The talk is often around young people, but by no means I’m the only person renting at this age.

“The thought that everyone will be able to buy a house is unrealistic. We need to have more accommodation built for renters, that is actually affordable.”