An “informal” courier who was caught with a bag containing €140,000 in cash has been jailed for 33 months, reports Isabel Hayes.

Andrzej Slyk (40) with an address at Wielua Skotnica, Myslowice, Poland, had been staying on a friend’s couch in Drimnagh when gardaí came in “like a tornado” and found his rucksack containing two Tesco bags full of cash, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Friday.