75 signatures received against amusement gaming arcade

Residents are concerned over the plans for the amusement arcade

A petition with 75 signatures has surfaced opposing the planning application for a gaming arcade in Ballyfermot.

The petition was posted as a submission on Dublin City Council’s planning portal before the deadline for observations and other statements the public wished to make.

Dublin South-Central TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh posted the submission in question which features residents from the local area, as well as other areas such as Palmerstown, Clondalkin and Cherry Orchard.

The petition includes seven points that the opposing parties wish to raise, from the location at 304 Ballyfermot Road’s proximity to homes and schools to the poverty and addiction already visible in the area.

It also points to the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028, which states: “There will be a presumption against adult shops, betting shops and gaming arcades in the proximity to residential areas, places of public worship and schools.”

The development the planning application relates to is described as a gaming/amusement arcade complex at ground floor level, with installation of signage and all ancillary site development works also included.

Site layout plans included in the latest planning request are the same as those included in October’s withdrawn application and show gaming station locations and areas for coffee, a bathroom and a security desk by the complex entrance.

The new application on Ballyfermot Road has been made under a different name – Alejandro Garcia and not Ger Ryan.

However, it draws similarities to the one withdrawn in October after strong backlash from local councillors and the community, and the name Ger Ryan exists in the documents submitted.

Ger Ryan is noted to be the Director of Little King Commercial Enterprise Ltd and submitted a letter of consent for Garcia to apply.

In a separate observation letter posted, Deputy Ó Snodaigh, alongside Councillors Daithí Doolan and Máire Devine made clear their objections to the proposed arcade.

The collective noted that several bookmakers exist on Ballyfermot Road and that people tend to congregate in the area to either shop or hang out, including groups of young people.

The trio feel that the community has “suffered enough” when it comes to gambling and does not need another business that promotes the activity.

The observation letter addressed to them stated: “Residents are appalled that somebody would think appropriate to impose a gambling arcade within yards of the several drug and alcohol rehabilitative projects such as Ballyfermot Advance, Ballyfermot Star, Familibase and Matt Talbot Trust, a major centre of Pieta House – the suicide prevention service, and the main Ballyfermot church.

“Many of these spaces are where those addicted to drugs, alcohol, and gambling or their families go seeking help, counselling, supports and to reflect on the destructive impacts of various addictions on themselves, family members and on of their community.”

