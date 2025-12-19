Christmas Food . . . Amazing Christmas Turkey and Ham

The big day is almost upon us and for me prepping and cooking the Christmas Turkey and Ham is my favourite meal to prepare for my family every year.

I adore this time of year; planning and preparing what I am going to cook for my family and while this Christmas may be a little different than others; the good news is I will still get to cook what is my favourite meal of the year, twice, on both Christmas day and Stephen’s day; albeit for smaller gatherings than in years before.

Every year I order my turkey through my local butcher in Citywest.

I go for the full bird as I find it gives better flavour and goes much further.

I order a large heritage cured ham from Avoca.

The great thing about my ham is it’s a roasted ham so no boiling required.

It roasts low and slow on Christmas Eve for 5 hours and then on Christmas day all I have to do is score and stud each intersection with cloves and then dress with brown sugar, orange zest, Dijon mustard and maple syrup and pop back into the oven for 30 minutes to become burnished and golden!

It’s simply delicious I promise you!

Turkey & Ham – ingredients: Caters for 12- 14 People

14lb Turkey – Full bird

11lb Heritage cured ham – part boned, makes for easier carving

1lb unsalted butter

1 packet of streaky bacon

200g Light brown Sugar

Cloves

Maple syrup

Zest of 1 orange

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

Sea Salt and cracked black pepper

Freshly Chopped Thyme and Sage – Tablespoon of each

Preheat your oven to 160° Celsius On Christmas Eve take your ham out of the fridge and allow to come to room temperature for about 45 minutes Cover in foil and place on a large roasting tray with a little water underneath. Place onto the middle shelf of your oven and cook for 5 hours Allow to cool completely and re-cover with fresh tinfoil and pop back into your fridge until Christmas Day On Christmas Day when you’ve finished cooking the turkey take your ham back out of the fridge With a sharp knife cut off the excess thick layer of outer skin leaving a thin layer of fat Score the ham creating a diamond pattern and score each intersection with a clove Pack on tightly the light brown sugar and liberally apply the maple syrup, Dijon mustard and grated zest of one orange Roast in the oven at 180° Celsius for about 30 minutes until it’s burnished and golden

My Christmas turkey – method