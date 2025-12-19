Search
Village mural wrecked by graffiti

Ellen GoughDecember 19, 2025 1:05 pm

A mural in the heart of Tallaght that pays tribute to two brothers-in-law who worked on the village’s historic tram has been wrecked with graffiti.

“The Matchbox” mural was installed in July 2025 and features Christopher Preston, of Colbert’s Fort, Tallaght and Tom Sullivan of Firhouse, Tallaght who worked on the Dublin and Blessington Steam Tramway (DBST) until it was decommissioned in 1932.

The Echo understands that the mural was defaced at around 1.30am on Thursday morning, December 17.

Two large “tags” were painted over parts of the tram on the mural, which was created by local artist Geoff Tracy in collaboration with Tallaght Community Council.

Members of the Sullivan and Preston families, who still live in the Tallaght area, attended the official launch of the mural, held by TCC on Friday night, September 19, as part of Culture Night 2025.

In a statement, TCC appealed for any witnesses to come forward, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

“The criminal damage is an attack on the creative arts, the wider Tallaght community and the business who are kindly hosting the unique public art piece,” the statement read.

“The damage is extensive to a highly creative piece. The vandalism, in stark contrast, is mindless, lacks any purpose or talent and being done in the cover of darkness shows the vandals are knowingly committing criminal damage.

TCC said that the incident had been reported to An Garda Síochana and that “to honour the artist, the families and the Tallaght community”, they would see that repairs are carried out quickly.

“Tallaght Community Council offer their support to the Preston and Sullivan families and the mural artist, we strongly value this artwork and reject talentless vandals.”

Anyone who may have seen anything, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Old Blessington Road/Main Street area in Tallaght between 1am-2am Thursday night is asked to contact Tallaght Community Council or Tallaght Gardai.

