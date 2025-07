Decendants of tram driver Christopher Preston: Margaret Birmingham, Barbara Quinlan, Rory Mc Coy, Mary O’Sullivan, Eamon O’Neill, Des O’Neill, Amy O’Neill and Kenneth O’Neill with artist Geoff Tracey and his son Finn

The “Matchbox” mural remembering the old Terenure to Blessington tram is now visible on the corner of Tallaght Main Street and the Old Blessington Road, thanks to a project by Tallaght Community Council.

In June, TCC secured permission and funding to bring one more piece of public art into the village to extend their local art trail.