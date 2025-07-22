Search
Alessia MicalizziJuly 22, 2025 9:48 am

Seventy six age-friendly homes are in the pipeline for the county, South Dublin County Council said.

In response to a question about council-owned, age-friendly units by Councillor Niamh Fennell (SF), SDCC informed the chamber on the number of the existing and planned developments across the county.

