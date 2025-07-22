Got two months for ‘erratic’ behaviour’

A MAN found in possession of public service cards belonging to two elderly people, was sentenced to two months imprisonment at Blanchards-town District Court.

Shay Reid (49), with an address of Moyne House, Grattan Quay, Waterford, appeared before the court.

The court heard gardai responded to reports of a male acting erratically on Fonthill Road, Dublin 22, on April 28, 2025.

Mr Reid was approached by gardai at the scene, and according to gardai, his speech was slurred and he was “arrested for his own safety.”

Upon being searched, two public service cards were discovered on Mr Reid and he was conveyed to Ronanstown Garda Station.

Solicitor Simon Fleming, said the defendant lives in Waterford, and on the day in question had a “slip” and drank some alcohol.

“He doesn’t recall how he ended up with the public service cards,” said Mr Fleming, who noted Mr Reid had no previous convictions for theft.

Mr Fleming asked Judge Brendan O’Reilly if that matter could be finalised in an non-custodial fashion on the day, as Mr Reid had to travel “up and down” from Waterford to Dublin for court dates.

Judge O’Reilly wanted to give Mr Reid a chance, but upon hearing the unemployed defendant had no money to offer for a donation, felt he had “not been given an option.”

Mr Reid was sentenced to two months in prison to run concurrent to a previous custodial sentence.