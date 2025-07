A bill introduced in the Dáil, calling for an amendment to the Coroner’s Act, in the name of a young boy from Clondalkin who took his own life 12 years ago was unopposed by the government on Wednesday (July 9th).

Jake’s Amendment, introduced by Clondalkin TD Mark Ward and his Sinn Féin colleagues, seeks to introduce the term “iatrogenic suicide” into the Act, allowing the coroner to return it as a verdict.