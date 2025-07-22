Search
Arts and culture go under the spotlight in ‘mapping exercise’
 Rua Red space in Tallaght may be used as a model for other projects across the county

Arts and culture go under the spotlight in ‘mapping exercise’

Ellen GoughJuly 22, 2025 9:20 am

A countywide “cultural mapping exercise” is being undertaken by the South Dublin Arts Office to examine possible locations for new cultural facilities.

The exercise from South Dublin County Council Arts Office will inform development of a new arts and cultural strategy for the south of the county.

Read More


Eviction, the final resort of the council

News

A tenant of South Dublin County Council was evicted last month after accumulating €20,000 worth of rent arrears.In a statement, a council...

Shock, outrage over student fees going back to €3,000

News

The president of TU Dublin student union has expressed shock and outrage over the government’s decision to revert student fees back to...

House grants information

News

Sixty-five per cent of applications for housing adaptation grants in Tallaght lack the correct information to proceed, a councillor said.At the Tallaght...

Homeowners to pay more in property tax

News

Homeowners in south Dublin will see an increase in their Local Property Tax this year, despite a vote by councillors to reduce...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST