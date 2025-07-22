Arts and culture go under the spotlight in ‘mapping exercise’
A countywide “cultural mapping exercise” is being undertaken by the South Dublin Arts Office to examine possible locations for new cultural facilities.
The exercise from South Dublin County Council Arts Office will inform development of a new arts and cultural strategy for the south of the county.
AUTHOREllen Gough
