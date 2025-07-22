Search
Margot Fox during the performance

How To Be Human was warm and clever

Ryan ButlerJuly 22, 2025 8:57 am

“WHAT a feat, Margot! Warm, clever, humorous and so encouraging… It wasn’t just a show—it was a lesson in personal growth and community.”

This is what one attendee had to say after Margot Fox’s performance of ‘How to Be Human’ in the Tallaght Theatre on June 6.

Over 100 audience members, ranging in age from 18 to 85, gathered at Tallaght Theatre for the debut of ‘How to Be Human: A Comic Guide to Inner Peace’.

The one-woman show delivered a riotous and refreshingly honest exploration of the human condition — from anxiety to ageing, self-doubt to self-acceptance — all through the lens of sharp comedy and hard-earned wisdom.

Blending stand-up, storytelling, and moments of poignant reflection, the performance struck a powerful chord with the intergenerational audience.

Written and performed by Margot Fox, the show is part personal memoir, part motivational masterclass — a candid deep dive into the emotional chaos of everyday life, delivered with a wink and a wisecrack.

The result is both cathartic and connecting.

Following the success of the Tallaght performance, there are now plans to tour the show across regional theatres in Ireland.

“The response was overwhelming,” says the performer. “People of all ages took something from it — and that’s exactly why I wrote it. We’re all trying to figure out how to be human.”

‘How to Be Human: A Comic Guide to Inner Peace’ is a timely reminder that healing doesn’t always have to be heavy — sometimes, it sounds like a full room laughing at the things we’re usually too afraid to say out loud.

Congratulations to Margot and all involved on a successful performance!

