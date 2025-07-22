Luke honoured to debut film at the GAZE International Film Festival

“WE ARE very honoured to debut at GAZE,” beams Templeogue filmmaker Luke Faulkner.

In this exciting 33rd edition of the GAZE International Film Festival, expect to see big acting stars like Russell Tovey and Alan Cumming in a host of hot new LGBTQIA movies.

This new programme is packed with a carefully handpicked selection of films from all around the world.

Irish, European, and World premieres will take centre stage throughout the festival run, with love stories from Japan, Ireland, and beyond.

It will include highlights of HIV activist legacies, a vital screening of queer films in the Irish language, and a spotlight on stories of queer migrants and asylum seekers.

The GAZE launch event at the Irish Film Institute, Temple Bar, on June 24 continued a strong partnership between the IFI and GAZE.

Together they celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Marriage Referendum, with thanks to LGBT Ireland.

The event kicked off with the launch of the film festival’s 2025 programme, followed by a special short film selection celebrating activist victories and solidarity with LGBTQIA people around the world campaigning for equal rights. Beginning with the Iris Prize-winning Palestinian short film ‘Blood Like Water’, the screening gave a preview of GAZE’s 2025 shorts programme with films from Australia, Japan, the US, and Northern Ireland.

It capped things off with an archive screening of Anna Rodgers’ short film ‘Making History’, which was made in collaboration with GAZE, which documents the momentous day of the Marriage Referendum.

GAZE is supported by the Arts Council, National Talent Academies, Comisiún na Meán, Dublin City Council, and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, as well as their Festival Friends and a range of other partners and sponsors.

Dive into the GAZE programme at gaze.ie and get booking now; it runs from July 29 to August 4 in the Light House Cinema and the Irish Film Institute.

Luke’s 12 minute short film ‘Fr Brennan Is Having A Breakdown!’ will screen as part of the GAZE ‘New Irish Shorts’ screening at 6pm in the IFI on August 1; it is written by Denny Redmond and will star Redmond and Adam Phelan.