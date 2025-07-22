Driver of van had not got insurance

A VAN driver caught on the N81 in Tallaght without insurance was fined €400 at Tallaght District Court.

Iosif Dumea (54), Grove Park, Rathmines, appeared before the court charged with having no insurance when he was stopped by gardai on May 5, 2024.

The defendant was also charged with failing to produce insurance documents or an exemption within 10 days, contrary to sections of the Road Traffic Act.

Garda Clare Mulligan told the court that upon stopping the defendant on the N81 on May 5, 2024, she observed the insurance disk on the 08D silver Astra had expired since October 2023.

Mr Dumea was unable to provide proof of insurance and the vehicle was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for no insurance.

The accused failed to provide documents of insurance within 10 days as requested by gardai.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr Dumea appeared in court and took to the stand with assistance from a Romanian interpreter.

Defence counsel Lauren Flanagan BL, defending, said her client was only informed later that day that he had no insurance policy.

Ms Flanagan said Dumea was working in construction and using a company car at the time of the incident, and that he did have insurance but it was cancelled.

Judge John O’Leary found it “hard to believe in circumstances” where an insurance disk was expired from the previous year and for a period of seven months when stopped by gardai on the N81.

“He has no previous. That is the best thing that can be said and he was co-operative,” said Judge O’Leary.

Mr Dumea was fined €400 and given six months to pay.

“No disqualification, you are very lucky,” said the Judge.