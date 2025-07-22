Peamount Healthcare picks up prestigious Gold Award

Peamount Healthcare has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award by the Irish Heart Foundation, recognising its outstanding efforts to promote heart-healthy food choices for patients, staff, and visitors.

The award is part of the Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards, a national initiative by the Irish Heart Foundation in partnership with the HSE.

The programme supports healthcare facilities in creating healthier food environments by encouraging nutritious options, reducing saturated fats, salt, and sugar, and aligning with HSE nutrition standards.

The achievement was made possible through a close collaboration with Aramark Ireland, which provides food services at Peamount Healthcare.

Aramark’s on-site catering team worked closely with Peamount’s clinical and support staff to implement sustainable, health-focused food practices that meet the highest nutritional standards.

Dr Caroline Donavan, Senior Dietitian at Aramark Ireland, praised the joint effort: “We are incredibly proud of the team at Peamount Healthcare on receiving the Irish Heart Foundation Gold Happy Heart Award. This recognition reflects their continued commitment to providing nutritious, heart-healthy food choices for our customers, staff, and visitors.

“Promoting healthier choices is at the core of what we do, and this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Peamount.”

Located just outside Rathcoole, Peamount Healthcare plays a vital role in the local community, offering rehabilitation, residential, and community services in partnership with the HSE and the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

This award follows a rigorous audit process and highlights Peamount’s leadership in supporting healthier lifestyles and staff wellbeing.

It also underscores Aramark’s commitment to delivering high-quality, health-conscious food services in healthcare settings across Ireland.