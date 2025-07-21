Search
Messing about on the river
Members of the Ballyfermot Youth Service enjoying the waters on the Grand Canal in Parkwest during the summer camp

Ellen GoughJuly 21, 2025 10:39 am

If anyone has been enjoying the recent good weather, it’s surely the kids taking part in this year’s Ballyfermot Youth Service summer camps.

Running for over 10 years, the camps accommodate 45 kids per week at two locations – Decies Road and Gurteen over two weeks in July.

