Gardai appeal for information following shocking attack on man

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information in relation to an alleged shocking attack on an Indian man in Tallaght on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on the Ring Road in Kilnamanagh close to the roundabout at Parkhill Lawns.

Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to come forward including road users and pedestrians who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday and have information to contact them.

Gardai are also appealing to people to not post or reshare social media content including footage related to this incident in order to protect the privacy of the victim involved.

A garda statement issued on Tuesday evening said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Parkhill Lawns, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 on the evening of Saturday 19th July, 2025 at approximately 6pm.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Any person, including road users and pedestrians, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who was travelling in the area between 6:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday 19th July, 2025 is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone who observed any unusual activity and/or anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Street Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.