Community Food Table feeds 100 people
Over 100 mouths were fed at the Tallaght Community Table Christmas Party held at Cluck Chicken on Monday night.
The Tallaght Community Table was set up in 2021 and takes place from 7pm to 8pm every Monday evening, with the Christmas Party being a special instalment to spread some Christmas cheer to those in need.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
