Search
Community Food Table feeds 100 people
Volunteers at the Tallaght Community table

Community Food Table feeds 100 people

James Roulston MooneyDecember 19, 2025 12:58 pm

Over 100 mouths were fed at the Tallaght Community Table Christmas Party held at Cluck Chicken on Monday night.

The Tallaght Community Table was set up in 2021 and takes place from 7pm to 8pm every Monday evening, with the Christmas Party being a special instalment to spread some Christmas cheer to those in need.

Read More


Festive cheer at Mount Seskin Christmas Fair

Tallaght

Mount Seskin Community College was alive with festive cheer  as families, staff, neighbours and friends came together for the school’s annual Christmas...

Dental nurse (29) broke red light and knocked down a Leaving Cert student

Tallaght

A dental nurse who broke a red light and knocked down a Leaving Cert student who was walking to school has been...

Andy Connors mansion sold for €420,000

Tallaght

The home of a notorious Tallaght crime boss was snapped up off the market for a cut-price deal on Thursday morning.‘Fat’ Andy...

Partas receive €1.69m from government support scheme

Tallaght

Over €1.5 million has been allocated to a project with a local food hall at its centre in the Dublin South-West region.Partas,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST