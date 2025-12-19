Local Faces: Ronan O’Flynn

SPECIAL Olympics, founded in Washington DC in 1968 is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries, writes Ken Doyle.

Here at home, Special Olympics Ireland provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to around 7,000 young people with intellectual disabilities and this crucial resource can only happen through the hard work of volunteers like this week’s ‘Face of the Community’ Ronan O’Flynn.