Search
Local Faces: Ronan O’Flynn
Ronan O’Flynn is a qualified basketball referee

Local Faces: Ronan O’Flynn

Echo StaffDecember 19, 2025 12:43 pm

SPECIAL Olympics, founded in Washington DC in 1968 is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries, writes Ken Doyle.

Here at home, Special Olympics Ireland provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to around 7,000 young people with intellectual disabilities and this crucial resource can only happen through the hard work of volunteers like this week’s ‘Face of the Community’ Ronan O’Flynn.

Read More


Lack of post boxes ‘unacceptable’ in one of fastest growing areas

Lucan

“The current situation is unacceptable for a town of this scale.”A letter has been sent to An Post to request better coverage...
blanchardstown courthouse

Series of theft charges involving woman (46)

Lucan

A PROBATION report was ordered for a woman involved in a series of theft charges.Jackie Keane (46), Foxford Court, Ballyowen Lane, Lucan,...

Drainage clearances to increase due to flooding blocking village

Lucan

The amount of drainage clearances on the Orchard Road in Clondalkin is set to increase next Autumn after several instances of flooding...

NTA agree to attend full council meeting to review public transport in adamstown

Lucan

The National Transport Authority has agreed to sit in on a full council meeting in South Dublin and has confirmed that a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST