Laurels santa cycle raise funds for Order of Malta

A Tour de Festive saw Santas cycle through Dublin City to spread cheer this Christmas and raise money for charity before landing at The Laurels in Clondalkin for celebrations.

The 2025 Santa Cycle saw money raised for the Order of Malta, who provide first aid and emergency medical ambulance services across Ireland.

The cycle started at Phoenix Park and encompassed the north and south quays before the Santas made their way down the Long Mile Road towards the Laurels.

The Laurels General Manager Damien Long expressed gratitude for all those who donned a Santa suit and took part in the charity cycle.

Long said: “To every volunteer, every cyclist, every supporter, every family, and every person who lined the streets to cheer us on — thank you.

“You helped create a night filled with joy, goodwill, and hope. You helped strengthen the heart of our community.

“And you helped continue a legacy of charity that will touch lives far beyond this festive season.”

The cycle caps off a strong year for the Clondalkin business after their National Pub of the Year, Best Local Pub and Bar of the Year award wins.

Long noted that the wins are a reflection of the community’s character and noted that it is the same character that encourages the community to dress as Father Christmas on bikes.

Since 2009, the Laurels has raised over €1.5 million in aid of a wide range of charities, with the community coming out in many forms to help them.

Santas were complemented by the work done by marshals, organisers, helpers, decorators, safety stewards, and supporters.

The pub’s general manager extended thanks to An Garda Siochána for their support throughout the cycle’s route, as well as the Laurels Cycle Crew committee and the Clondalkin Motorcycle Club for their guidance and organisation of the event.

“From all of us involved, thank you for making this year’s Santa Cycle one of the most meaningful yet.

“We look forward to creating more memories, more impact, and more magic together in the years to come.”