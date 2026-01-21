99 new homes planned for older people at Cheeverstown House

An artist impression of the plans on the grounds at Cheeverstown House

A planning application has been lodged for 99 new homes on the grounds of Cheeverstown House, to provide supported living for older people and people with intellectual disabilities.

Cheeverstown is a voluntary organisation that provides a wide range of residential, respite and day services to almost 400 children and adults with an intellectual disability throughout various community locations in South County Dublin, with their main campus located at Cheeverstown House in Templeogue.

The organisation has now submitted a planning application that includes plans for a “new resident community in lieu of [the] existing residential institution” consisting of 99 new dwellings on the 3.67-hectare site, repairs to and conversion of Cheeverstown’s House into a single dwelling and “the demolition of buildings forming part of the existing residential institution”, including the existing school building.

Services provided by Cheeverstown have changed “over the years in response to changing needs, experience, international best practice and HSE policy”, and are moving away from an institutional model of care to a “a community hub model”, according to the planning application report.

“Experience and international best practice have shown that increased interaction with the community typically improves the quality of life of those with special needs… however the site’s location on a dual carriageway presents a barrier to easy movement for residents,” the report read.

“This is an impediment to greater integration with the community,” it said, noting that existing residential accommodation is “not fit for purpose in terms of current needs” and does not support “privacy in their design, or access to a private space for families when visiting”.

The 99 new dwellings proposed in the planning application will be specifically designed for older people looking to downsize or in need of support, as well as individual housing for those with intellectual disabilities to support independent living.

These will include 26 new semi-detached single-storey houses comprising 12 one-bed and 14 two-bed units, plus refurbishment and change of use of six existing single-storey buildings to form six three-bed semi-detached houses and three four-bedroom detached houses.

Two three-storey apartment blocks will be constructed to provide a total of 46 one-bed apartments and 17 two-bed apartments.

Cheeverstown House, which is a protected structure, will be converted from office use into a single dwelling house, including essential exterior repairs, removal of later ancillary additions, and associated parking and site works.

The closing date for third party submissions regarding this proposed development on the South Dublin County Council planning portal is Wednesday, February 4.

A decision is expected from the planning authority by Wednesday, February 25.

