‘I will see you again’ man (46) told by judge who faces public order charges

A PROBATION report was ordered for a man who faced a number of public order and criminal damage charges.

Justin Beatty (46), Bow Bridge Court, Dublin 8, appeared before Tallaght District Court.

The court heard on October 31, 2024, the accused was approached by gardai at Brookview Drive, Tallaght and was in a highly intoxicated state.

Mr Beatty became abusive, used threatening language and resisted arrest.

A search resulted in the discovery of two small bags of cannabis to the value of €90.

Mr Beatty was also charged with damaging the windscreen of a garda patrol car on the same date in question October 31, 2024.

The court also heard that at a checkpoint of January 13, 2025, at the Oaks, Belgard Heights, Tallaght, Mr Beatty was the passenger in an Opel vehicle and found in possession of a hammer beside his feet in the footwell of the vehicle with “no valid reason why he had a hammer in his possession.”

Defence counsel said in mitigation that Mr Beatty at the time suffered from a “severe addiction” to crack cocaine and alcohol.

The court heard he had a good work history, previously working as a forklift driver, and descended into addiction following the death of his grandfather last year, who along with his grandmother, raised him.

Mr Beatty told Judge Karen Dowling that he was currently trying to get into employment.

Judge Dowling ordered a probation report and for Mr Beatty to appear in Tallaght District Court in April.

“I will see you again,” said Judge Dowling.

