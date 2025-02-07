A honey of a course for beginners in beekeeping with hands-on hives

BEEKEEPING courses for beginners are scheduled to take place in Lucan in March.

Eblana Beekeeping Association is behind the course, which starts on Tuesday, March 4 at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Lucan.

The five/six-week course takes place one day a week from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday evenings at St Mary’s.

It is tailored for beginners and for those looking to improve their skills.

Experienced beekeepers will be leading the course, providing a hands-on approach.

Eblana believes the first step to becoming a successful beekeeper is to learn as much as you can about the bees themselves and be flexible in figuring out why bees are behaving a certain way, and how certain actions may impact their wellbeing.

Participants will be able to visit an Eblana association apiary every Saturday throughout the summer (weather permitting) for practicals.

Eblana Beekeeping Association was founded in 2019 to further the interests of beekeepers in Dublin and the surrounding counties.

EBA is affiliated to the Irish Beekeepers Association.

The group provides supports to members via training, peer learning and expertise, as well as contacts to source varieties of bees and by providing apiary space for members to keep hives. Eblana are also hosting an open night on Tuesday, February 25 in St Mary’s Parish Centre, Lucan.

Visitors can chat with experienced beekeepers and view bee hives and beekeeping equipment on display.

For more information email eblanabeekeeping@gmail.com

