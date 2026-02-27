Search
‘A lot of love in the room’ at Relay for Life charity ball
The Relay for Life Committee at the Fight Cancer In all Colours

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 27, 2026 11:29 am

“There was a lot of love in the room.”

Relay For Life raised in excess of €10k with their Valentine’s ball at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel at Newlands Cross, Clondalkin on Saturday night where over 200 lovebirds attended.

