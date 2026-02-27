‘A lot of love in the room’ at Relay for Life charity ball
“There was a lot of love in the room.”
Relay For Life raised in excess of €10k with their Valentine’s ball at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel at Newlands Cross, Clondalkin on Saturday night where over 200 lovebirds attended.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
