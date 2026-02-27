Consultations to start for 29 new social affordable units mixed-tenure housing

An artist impression of the development at Castlefield Avenue

A consultation will be opened in March for a new social and affordable mixed-tenure housing development in Knocklyon located near the M50.

The council are looking to bring a new 29-unit social and affordable mixed-tenure housing development at Castlefield Avenue on the Old Knocklyon Road a step closer to reality via a six-week consultation period in March.

The development is expected to consist of eight three-bed houses, nine one-bed apartments, eight two-bed apartments and four three-bed apartments.

South Dublin County Council’s Senior Executive Officer for Housing Provision and Financial Management (Construction), Vivienne Hartnett, said that the local authority may consider adding some of the site to the cost-rental scheme “on a very, very small scale.”

The Old Knocklyon Road splits the two triangular sites lined up for the new development down the middle of the 0.8 hectare site – paired with the M50 and Ballycullen Culvert, it leaves just over an acre of land available to be built upon.

The Ballycullen culvert that runs along the M50 boundary will be protected by a 10-metre-wide exclusion zone.

SDCC Senior Executive Architect Patrick Harrington explained the location in greater detail: “So, it’s bordered to the east by the M50 corridor and at the top of that map on that triangular site beside the Knocklyon bridge is the recently completed and developed Homeville development.

“So, the site we’re looking at at the moment [is] to the south of that.”

The Castlefield Avenue active travel route and footbridge that goes across the M50 is south of the proposed site.

SDCC Senior Executive Architect Isabel Coogan noted that the north side of the development will be suited to “traditional housing delivery” due to its flat land while the more sloped south side will cater towards apartments.

Coogan noted that over 30 car parking spaces will be provided across the proposed site.

Coogan said: “We’re providing 31 car parking spaces across the site. Ten of those are associated with the house – they’re in curtilage spaces.

“The remainder are on-street spaces and five of those are accessible. We also have 50 bicycle parking spaces across the site.”

Consultation is expected in March, and the results of that window will be presented to councillors in June.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.