A ‘major step forward’ for TUH with €8.8m new facility

Members of the team from left to right are Yvonne Keogh, Senior Pharmaceutical Technician; Louise Byrne, Aseptic Unit Manager; Deirdre Mooney, Senior Pharmaceutical Technician-Team Leader; Iarlaith Doherty, Senior Pharmacist; Katie Brophy, Senior Pharmaceutical Technician; Aisling McGowan, Senior Pharmacist; Nicola Ward, Pharmaceutical Technician. Pharmacy Technicians absent from the image are Laura Ryan, Senior Pharmaceutical Technician; Niamh Cullen, Senior Pharmaceutical Technician and Hannah Berman, Pharmaceutical Technician

A new pharmacy aseptic unit has opened in Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) following a €8.8 million capital investment from the HSE.

This new, purpose-built aseptic unit is a cutting-edge facility designed to deliver the highest standards in sterile medicine preparation and is a “major step forward” for the hospital.