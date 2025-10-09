Age Friendly social development on track for completion by end of year

An age friendly social housing development being built by the council in Tallaght is “on track for completion” by the end of this year.

The 12-unit development at St Aongus Green in Tallaght is a social housing project for independent living for older persons and is due to be completed by December 2025, according to an update from council officials.

The scheme consists of two two-storey duplex units, housing two apartments each, two two-bed single storey houses and six two-bedroom single storey houses type arranged in terraced blocks, grouped around secure community garden/shared area, and overlooking existing public open space.

The design seeks to enforce a village model with the central courtyard, which adjoins the houses rear private patios, providing passive surveillance of the proposed scheme.

At a housing delivery update provided at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, September 22, senior executive officer for housing provision and financial management Vivienne Hartnett told councillors that construction is “well-advanced” on the age friendly development.

In an additional written update provided in response to a question from Cllr Niamh Whelan, Ms Harnett said the development “is progressing well on site”.

“Roofing works and windows have been completed, and work is now focused on electrical and mechanical installations, as well as internal finishes.

“While some delays have been experienced, the design team and contractor are working closely together to reduce any impact on the programme,” the update said, concluding that the project is on track for completion in December 2025.

