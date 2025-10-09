Calls for traffic calming measures

Concerned residents in Ballyfermot have asked for new traffic calming measures to be implemented on the Kylemore Road.

The speed of cars heading down Kylemore Road from the Grand Canal up to the roundabout and the use of the slip road in front of nearby houses as a rat run are primary concerns.

Councillor Daithi Doolan met with residents on Friday to discuss the issue who flagged and noted that the well-populated road may become the scene of an incident if calming measures are not put in place.

Cllr Doolan stated: “You run the risk of not just traffic jams but also you run the risk of injury to locals – particularly, I’d be conscious of young people down that Kylemore Road.”

Children are often seen playing in front of the houses where cars pass by via the slip road.

A traffic sign was placed on the road to warn drivers, but it hasn’t been able to dissuade drivers from moving down the stretch at worrying speeds.

The Ballyfermot representative described the road as a “main artery” and underlined the length and straightness of the road as reasons that drivers attempt to speed on it.

“Cars can build up the speed when there’s no traffic jams there, so we need to make sure cars are slowed down and not using it as a rat run.

“From what I’ve witnessed, when people use certain neighbourhoods as rat runs, they’re not paying attention to the real neighbourhood and the pedestrians, particularly children coming from behind parked cars.”

Speed surveys are set to be conducted on Kylemore Road to determine the requirement for traffic calming in the area.

If speeding is found, appropriate measures will be implemented by Dublin City Council.

Cllr Doolan notes that these measures may only be short-term solutions to this issue and that a larger use of public transport by commuters in the future will help ease worries long-term.

He understands that such infrastructure in the area is not up to scratch at the moment.

However, Cllr Doolan believes that the new rail station planned for Kylemore Drive, adjacent to Kylemore Road, will provide people with more accessibility options in the future.

“A train station is now planned for Ballyfermot and over 16,000 people will have access to that in the Greater Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard area.

It’s going to be built on the Kylemore Road itself so hopefully people will avail of that service rather than putting cars on the road.”

