Gullies and pipelines are cleared to deal with floods

Flooding in an estate in Lucan during the summer

A report will be made on the recurring flooding incidents in the Lucan area after several cases were flagged at the end of July.

An orange rainfall event on Monday, July 21 resulted in up to 50mm of rainfall in several areas of Dublin and led to flooding in places such as Lucan Village and Hillcrest.

Councillor Caroline Brady criticised the response to the flooded areas in question so far – South Dublin County Council recorded that they checked the gullies and pipelines at several locations.

“Just blowing out the gullies, while that might be an initial response to the issue, I think where there’s underlying things we’d like a little bit more information,” Cllr Brady expressed.

The SDCC cleared out gullies and pipelines on the south side of the Lucan bridge where they noticed they were blocked.

Gullies and pipelines at Hillcrest and Finnstown were also inspected and were found to be clear but have been recorded for later examinations.

Cllr Brady pointed out that several places were not included in the Council’s account of investigations.

Flooding by Courtney’s Pub and several spots in the Hillcrest area were not included in the account of investigated areas, according to the councillor.

The sites investigated were noted and will be investigated further if future flooding occurs, which several councillors feel is inevitable.

Councillor Liona O’Toole stated that the Finnstown site, specifically on the Esker Road, is the location of consistent flooding.

Despite clearing out by the end of the day, Cllr O’Toole believes that the flooding at that location is significant at its peak, especially given the consistency.

“When you go out to inspect the Finnstown one on Esker Road there, it disappears by the end of the day but when it’s actually flooded, it’s extremely bad,” the Independent Councillor noted.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.