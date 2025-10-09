Celebration of literature and storytelling at Red Line

Elaine Cullen, Matthew Nolan, author Alan Nolan, Rónán Woods and Katie Byrne from the Arclight Theatre Company production of Alan Nolan’s book: “The Curious Tale of the Irish Yeti” pictured at Castletymon Library at the announcement of The Red Line Book Festival 2025

The Red Line Book Festival coming up on October 13th-19th is promising stories in the spotlight with theatrical flair this year as performance is a central theme.

Over 40 literary events will take place in venues across South County Dublin over the week with an eclectic mix of established writers and new voices.

Performance highlights this year include British folk scene’s funniest lesbian; Grace Petrie with ‘THIS IS NO TIME TO PANIC’ on Thursday October 16th at 8.15pm in the Civic Studio Theatre.

The Imagination Exploration Show brings alive the fun and creativity that lives within all children on Saturday October 18th at 2.30pm at the County Library Tallaght.

Mystery, Monsters, and Mayhem Await with a spellbinding theatrical performance of Alan Nolan’s “Molly Malone & Bram Stoker in “The Curious Case Of The Irish Yeti” on Saturday and Sunday October 18th and 19th and On Sunday October 19th in The Civic Main Space.

The festival closes with ‘End of the Line: Spoken Word Poetry Celebration’ as Abby Oliveira, Jan Brierton, Colm Keegan and Anna D takes the audience on the most amazing journeys and a rollercoaster of every emotion.

Further highlights of The Red Line Book Festival include a unique celebration of Jane Austen with Bridget Jones creator, Helen Fielding and ‘Longbourn’ author Jo Baker; insights from Booker Prize winning author Paul Lynch and a reflection on Hector Ó hEochagáin’s life, career and passion for the Irish language.

Those with a keen eye on politics will enjoy Gavan Reilly’s exploration of The Secret Life of Leinster House, while award-winning authors Roisín O’Donnell and Xiaolu Guo invite audiences into their creative worlds, sharing experiences from their remarkable writing journeys.

Now in its 14th year, The Red Line Book Festival has grown to become one of the highlights of the cultural calendar. Is more than a celebration of literature.

It is a platform for dialogue, imagination, and diverse yet shared experiences and a time where readers and writers meet in fantastic local cultural spaces such as Rathfarnham Castle, Clondalkin Round Tower, Parthalán Place, Rathcoole Courthouse and many more.

From engaging discussions with authors to exciting workshops and performances, this festival creates a space for reflection, imagination, and community

The Red Line Book Festival also fosters and showcases local artistic talent and a five-week programme, led by illustrator in residence Celina Buckley, will culminate in a vibrant exhibition at Ballyroan Library from October 13th-18th.

Young artists and their families are also encouraged to explore their creativity in Draw Along sessions with Owen Churcher and Niamh Sharkey.

The festival’s Family Fun Day returns to Tallaght’s cultural quarter in and around Parthalán Place on Saturday October 18th, and promises to be a day of literary creativity and fun for all ages.

Other activities include illustration workshops, storytelling sessions, make-up workshops as well as live music, creative events, children’s entertainment, face painting, balloon modelling, strolling characters – Spiderman, Mr. Bump, Gru and Minion.

The prestigious Red Line Book Festival Poetry Competition attracts hundreds of entries from all across Ireland annually. Award-winning poet Aifric Mac Aodha will judge the competition.

The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday 1st October 2025, with the winner announced during this year’s Red Line Book Festival on Wednesday October 15th at Castletymon Library.

Accessibility and inclusion are central to the festival and, this year, Irish sign language interpretation will be provided at select events, while sensory spaces will cater for children with additional needs at family events.

Transport options are also being provided from libraries to select events.

The Red Line Book Festival is produced by SDCC Libraries offering a programme of events and workshops that appeals to people of all ages and interests, from children to adults, casual readers to bookworms.

The festival seeks to enhance the experience of culturally curious audiences visiting Dublin, offering an exciting cultural environment in a suburban area of Dublin not normally associated with literary festivals.

See Redlinefestival for the full programme of events taking place across all venues.