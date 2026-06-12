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‘A’ rating for companies for environmental performance
CRH were awarded an A rating

‘A’ rating for companies for environmental performance

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 1:40 pm

Two companies operating in Rathfarnham and Citywest achieved the highest rating for environmental transparency and performance in a recent report.

CRH and John Sisk and Sons were all given an A rating in the latest annual review from the CDP Ireland Network, which is part of a global not-for-profit that allows companies and cities to measure, disclose, manage and share environmental information.

The two companies with addresses in Stonemason’s Way, Rathfarnham and Citywest Business Campus were some of the 12 across the country that were awarded the highest rating based on their environmental performance in 2025, a doubling of the total tally for 2024.

Four Irish companies also attained an A- score, including C&C group based on Keeper’s Road in Crumlin.

The companies are just a small fraction of the 903 headquartered in Ireland that were included in the annual review, with all of these companies reporting climate statistics through CDP’s Climate Change programme.

69 per cent of all companies reporting their emissions from Ireland scored a B- or higher.

It was noted in the report that Irish climate leaders were almost a full per cent better than leaders in European nations at reducing their emissions, despite the national average being much less.

Irish climate leaders cut emissions last year by 6.7 per cent, compared to France on 6 and the European average for these companies on 4.9 – EMEA at CDP Market Director Ariane Columbe noted that Irish companies cut their emissions “three times faster than peers” in the last year.

This comes despite Ireland’s average for all companies being lower than most other European countries and the continental average – emissions were cut by 3.2 per cent this year.

23,000 companies across the world offer up their climate information to CDP as part of this programme.

Columbe concluded: “As Ireland prepares to host the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Irish leaders of this year’s Corporate Health Check are already proving the business case for Earth-positive action.

“The companies that act ahead of peers, invest in sustainable strategies and persist even when the path is uncertain are those that will define Ireland and Europe’s next phase of economic resilience and growth, supporting Europe to reach its ambitious climate targets.”

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