Veterinary practice plans for unit in Citywest

DEVELOPER Cairn Homes has lodged a planning application for the change of use of a permitted café retail unit into a veterinary practice.

The ground floor unit at Block 3 Tramway Lane, Citywest View includes planning for a reception area, six consultation rooms, and treatment area including theatre, x-ray room, laboratory, holding areas and all other ancillary rooms/ staff facilities.

Signage is also proposed in the form of two projecting lightboxes and signage on the fascia board over the front door.