A Tree of Hope to remember lost ones

Over 130 people attended the planting of the 100th ‘Tree of Hope’ in Tallaght under pouring rain to keep ensuring that victims of suicide are never forgotten.

The tree was planted on Wednesday, July 30 at the newly opened Priory Market in the village, by Tree of Hope founder, Tallaght woman Noeleen Fulham.

It added up to about 450 Trees of Hope planted nationwide since 2014, when The Echo donated the first tree to be planted in Dodder Valley Park.

“It was very well supported, I was shocked,” said Noeleen. “We were drenched, the heavens poured but it didn’t stop us.

“Manager of the Priory Market Amy Keating was so welcoming. Kingswood Community Choir sang three songs for us, and they were excellent.”

Among attendees were South Dublin Deputy Mayor Trevor Gilligan and Tallaght Councillor Niamh Whelan, parish priest Father Ben Moran blessing the tree, Tallaght Community Council, Stephen Brennan from Walk and Talk and the Nina for Life Suicide Awareness group.

The tree was donated by Mary McGrath while decorations to put around it were donated through Louise’s Funding.

Noeleen started the ‘Tree of Hope’ with another Tallaght woman, Ashling Stanley, to provide people who lost a loved one to suicide with something that would keep living and growing.

Lasting memorials of the people they lost, the trees are typically adorned with a yellow ribbon, representing a welcome to the bereaved and giving an important message to others who are struggling in the community.

“When people see the Tree of Hope and the yellow ribbons on it, they can be assured that they are in a friendly area and that they know they can reach out to someone,” explained Noeleen.

Over the years, her message of hope spread widely online and reached overseas, with some trees having been planted in Scotland and the United States too.

“Hopefully it continues, there’s more planting planned for the coming weeks,” added Noeleen.

For more information, please visit the ‘Tree of Hope’ Facebook page. Donations are always welcome.