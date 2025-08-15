Tidy Towns and Dodder Photography join forces for ‘nature’ exhibition

Rathfarnham village Tidy Towns is hosting ‘Nature in Our Midst’ photography exhibition with Dodder Photography on Dodder Road Lower,” said Cllr Lynn McCrave.

This exhibition was launched in the Ballyroan Library on July 29, near a specific area between the two weirs that has commonly been used as a focus for photographers.

This exhibition features 61 photographs of the area displayed at the library until August 16.

Lynn goes on to report over 70 attendees, highlighting the recognition from South Dublin County Council.

She would like to thank the Rathfarnham Village Tidy Towns committee for sponsoring the event.

She is also grateful for the contributions and support of Ballyroan Library, Maria Burke King from The Studio Café, Rathfarnam, and the photographers themselves.

Lynn extends her gratitude to SDCC Mayor Pamela Kearns and other councillors for attending the launch, as well as Carol McCabe from Dodder Photography for her short speech on the night.

Finally, she would like to thank Bernie Roche, the secretary of Rathfarnham Village Tidy Towns, as well as Anne Cassin of RTÉ, who officially launched the project.

Lynn also goes on to mention the biodiversity gardens in Rathfarnham Village, with hopes for a successful Tidy Towns evaluation in September.

She also teases a heritage walk in Rathfarnham for National Heritage Week.

Make sure to stay tuned for additional information in the coming weeks and take advantage of the opportunity to visit the exhibition.