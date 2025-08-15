Because of ‘genuine circumstances’ driver with 18 previous convictions was not fined

A MAN escaped dangerous driving charges due to “genuine personal circumstances” at Tallaght District Court.

William Connors (27), Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, was facing dangerous driving charges arising from a journey through three junctions at the Tallaght bypass on May 21, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Michael McGrath told the court that on the day in question, he was in an unmarked patrol car at approximately 3.55pm and observed the defendant driving a car with a male passenger in “slow-moving traffic.”

Sgt McGrath said the Volkswagen Golf the defendant was driving was coming from the Cheeverstown Road area and onto the Tallaght bypass “at speed” and continued along the hard shoulder “all along Tallaght bypass overtaking slow-moving cars.”

Activating his blue lights, Sgt McGrath pursued the Golf which continued straight along the hard shoulder at the next junction at Old Blessington Road/Bypass junction, and “straight through red lights without breaking.”

It was the garda’s estimation that the Golf was travelling at speeds of 80km to100km per hour in an 80km zone, and that the defendant continued up to the junction at Whitestown Way, where he swerved over far right-hand lane, and overtook all stationary cars at a red light.

The Golf pulled up near the Plaza Hotel.

Upon speaking to the garda, Mr Connors said he was “sorry”, that he was “bringing his friend to see his girlfriend”, that his own brother died in a car and that he minds his parents.

Sgt McGrath arrested Mr Connors under section 53 of the Road Traffic Act and conveyed him to Tallaght Garda Station where he again apologised to the garda.

Mr Connors, who appeared in court and contested the charges, said on the day in question that he went through green lights at the first junction and it was amber at the second.

He noticed a black car behind him but no lights and pulled in immediately when he saw the blue lights.

Connors contested that he was speeding and “didn’t want to follow” in his brother’s footsteps.

He said he was on edge at the time having been “viciously assaulted” and his home “smashed up weeks before this” of which he said “there is a record of.”

The court heard Mr Connors has 18 previous convictions, including a careless driving charge in 2021 for which he received a €500 fine.

Judge Patricia McNamara noted that it was busy weekday traffic at the time, the overtaking of stationary cars, and “pulling out at speed to get in front.”

The court heard that Mr Connors partner has just given birth to a premature baby scheduled for imminent surgery and that Mr Connors is due back in hospital as soon as he gets out of court, where he goes everyday to care for the baby and his partner.

Judge McNamara was verging between a conviction for dangerous and careless driving.

However, considering the “genuine personal circumstances” and that the case had been delayed, decided not the disqualify or fine Mr Connors, recommending he complete a driving awareness course.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme.