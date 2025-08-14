Heritage walks in the old Graveyard in Rathfarmham

“IT CAME about once we got the dates for Heritage Week, but we’ve been looking at the accessibility of the graveyard for the last year or so,” explains Damian McGarry of RVTT (Rathfarnham Village Tidy Towns).

Heritage Week starts on August 16, with Damian curating 11 walks over the week until August 23 in the Old Graveyard Rathfarnham in association with RVTT.

The walks are scheduled for various times, including two on Saturday the 16th, Wednesday the 20th, and Saturday the 23rd, plus one walk at 3pm each day.

The two Saturdays will feature morning walks at 11am, and Wednesday, August 20 will feature an evening walk at 7pm, as well as the 3pm walk.

According to Damian, the Old Graveyard in Rathfarnham was closed for approximately 10-15 years and has been made accessible again by volunteer crews.

The focus in the planning while organising these walks was what to show during them, given the limited time available.

Damian goes on to highlight the historical significance of the graveyard, including the ruins of a mediaeval church.

The graveyard holds a millennium of history, including artefacts such as old Viking slabs.

Some of the notable burials include members of the Shaw family, who lived in Bushy Park House and were associated with the famed Irish playwright, critic, and polemicist Bernard Shaw, as well as former Archbishop of Dublin William Magee.

There are approximately 134 slabs transcribed with inscriptions of people buried in the old graveyard.

Damian would like to thank the RVTT committee, particularly secretary Bernie Roche, who recently took home the Local Authority Members’ Association’s ‘Community Volunteer of the Year’ award.

The RVTT also was recently acknowledged by South Dublin County Council with an award for their ‘Valuable Contribution to the Community and Voluntary Life of South Dublin County’.

He goes on to describe the committee as a “team effort”, with a “great” team of volunteers working on projects.

Damian also goes on to acknowledge the council staff and officials for their support in maintaining the graveyard and promoting Tidy Towns.

He can also confirm that RVTT will, in conjunction with the Rathfarnham Parish Christmas Fair, be switching on their Christmas light display in the village on November 22, 2025.

To book a place on one of the Heritage Walks, be sure to contact rathfarnhamvillage@gmail.com; there is a limit of 25 places for each walk, so be sure to book your place and not miss out.