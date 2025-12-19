A World of Festive Magic: The Christmas circus of wonders and curiosities

This Christmas, the historic grounds of Lucan House will transform into a world of festive magic as Broken Theatre, proudly supported by South Dublin County Council, presents The Christmas Circus of Wonders and Curiosities.

From Friday, 21st November 2025 to Sunday, 4th January 2026, this thrilling, family-friendly production promises breath-taking acrobatics, dazzling performances, and a journey into the heart of the holiday spirit.

Taking inspiration from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the show follows the transformative adventure of Mr. Scrooge as he rediscovers the joy of Christmas through the wonder of the circus.

Audiences will be treated to a spectacular mix of aerial acts high in the big top, contortion, clowning, dance hoops, fire performances, and beautiful live music.

Mairéad Murphy, Senior Staff Officer at South Dublin County Council comments on this cultural milestone:

“At South Dublin County Council, we are thrilled to see Lucan House taking its next steps as a vibrant cultural and community hub.

‘This collaboration with Broken Theatre highlights the estate’s creative potential and its ability to host world-class performances.

‘We are especially delighted to welcome families, friends, and visitors to Lucan House for The Christmas Circus of Wonders and Curiosities, a festive spectacle that brings people together and celebrates the magic of the season.

‘This event marks an exciting new chapter in the history of Lucan House and demonstrates how this historic site can be enjoyed by the community for generations to come.”

