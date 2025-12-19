McPhail steps down as Rovers Sporting Director

Stephen McPhail has informed Shamrock Rovers of his intention to step down as Sporting Director (Image: George Kelly)

Shamrock Rovers Sporting Director Stephen McPhail has informed the club of his intention to step down following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

McPhail spent time at Shamrock Rovers as a player before becoming sporting director in 2016.

During that time the club has gone on a monumental run winning five league titles and two FAI Cups during McPhail’s tenure.

As well as playing for Rovers, McPhail had an accomplished career in the UK.

He was apart of the Leeds United squad that reached the semi finals of the Champions League in 2001 and captained Cardiff City to an FA Cup final in 2008.

Current manager Stephen Bradley spoke on the impact McPhail had on the club.

“When Stephen told me he had decided to step away, my first feeling was one of sadness.

‘For the past decade Stephen has helped us achieve unprecedented success domestically and in Europe.

‘The club is losing a brilliant professional and an extremely decent man. He has not been just a valued colleague, he has also become a really close friend.

‘I would like to thank him for the incredible job he has done over the past decade.“

Independent Club Chairman Ciaran Medlar also touched on McPhail’s tenure at Rovers.

“Stephen has contributed so much to our club over the last 12 years, firstly as a player and subsequently as our Sporting Director.

‘He has worked very closely with Stephen Bradley and has been a key part of the success we have achieved in recent seasons.

‘Stephen has now decided to step away from the role and we thank him for all he has done for the Club and wish him every happiness in the future.”