Santa visits 15 schools with help from local Gardai
You better watch out …. Santa with Gardai from Tallaght and Rathfarnham in St Dominic’s

William O ConnorDecember 19, 2025 9:17 pm

Santa was busy this week visiting 15 schools in Tallaght and Rathfarnham.

With the help of Gardai from Tallaght and Rathfarnham, Santa visited over 3,000 pupils in schools in the Citywest and Tallaght areas.

Santa visited St Dominic’s, Scoil Aonghusa, Scoil Aoife, Citywest, Scoil Chaitlin Maude, St Mark’s, Knockmore, St Rose’s and St Mary’s Greenhills Road and many more.

“The Community Policing unit in Tallaght and Rathfarnham visited 15 schools in the area over the last five days with the Garda Band,” said Garda Sergeant Emer Lamon who is also Tallaght Person of the Year.

Santa got plenty of support visiting schools from Gardai in Tallaght and Rathfarnham

“They also brought a very special guest with them. Santa visited all the boys and girls and brought a little treat for them all that was generously donated by the Plaza Hotel.

“Santa also confirmed that all the boys and girls were on Santa’s nice list”.

