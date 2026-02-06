Access and parking arrangements sought on proposed mosque site

The developers of a proposed mosque in Lucan have been asked to supply additional information regarding “access and parking arrangements.”

Plans were lodged in November 2025 for a Lucan Islamic Community Centre, on a vacant site in Balgaddy, and are a modified version of a previous planning application that was approved by South Dublin County Council in 2020.

The new planning application for the site proposes a modified design for the mosque and community centre, which would now occupy a detached single storey/part two storey building with a feature minaret and dome, and removed plans for a basement space that would have included underground parking and mortuary rooms.

The building will also contain a reception/refreshment zone, two retailing/services units, a prayer room and gallery, a multi-purpose events room and a three bedroomed apartment (to be occupied by a security person/caretaker), with rooms for a health/medical clinic and other community resources

“This need for the redesign of the previously planned and approved building arises out of a recent review by the community,” the planning proposal from South Dublin Maktab CLG read.

31 third party submissions were lodged during the application process, including from local representatives.

Many of the submissions expressed their support for developing a mosque on the site, with TD Paul Gogarty (Ind) noting the “sizeable Islamic community in Lucan and the wider South Dublin area” and that the community already use the South Dublin Football Leagues premises “directly across the road” as a meeting place for Friday prayers.

However, some submissions were opposed to the development of the mosque and noted concerns around parking and increased traffic in the area, noise pollution and “calls to prayer”, especially late at night.

In their planning report, SDCC found that the proposals for the mosques operating hours adhered to the conditions set out when planning permission was granted previously i.e. from 8am to 10pm, and they considered that the “proposed development… would not adversely impact on the amenities of existing adjacent properties or visual amenities of the wider area”.

They have now asked that the developers submit additional information for the planning application with regards to parking and access for the mosque, as well as “surface water management to serve the subject proposal”.

The planning report states that the 37 proposed parking spaces in the development are “consistent with requirements of the SDCC Development plan… without any reliance on third parties for ‘daily’ services”, and that the “Roads Department are satisfied that the proposed development will not have a significant negative effect on traffic in the Balgaddy area”.

However, they have asked for a ‘Stage 1 – Road Safety Audit’ that assesses risk for pedestrian and bicycle movements through the carpark, dimensions for car park spaces, a dedicated parking provision for the residential and retail units and for at least 10% of the 37 parking spaces to be designated for EV charging, among other details.

South Dublin Maktab CLG now has six months from Friday. January 16, to comply with the additional information request.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.